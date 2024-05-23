First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sets New 12-Month High at $71.31

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.31 and last traded at $71.19, with a volume of 76054 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.50.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $999.52 million, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.81.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.0096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRR. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,255,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 5,949.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 337,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,520,000 after acquiring an additional 331,900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 54.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 868,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,764,000 after acquiring an additional 305,308 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 498,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,692,000 after buying an additional 107,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 135.8% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 170,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,466,000 after buying an additional 98,065 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.