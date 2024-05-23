First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sets New 12-Month High at $71.31

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.31 and last traded at $71.19, with a volume of 76054 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.50.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of $999.52 million, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.81.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.0096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF
The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.