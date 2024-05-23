Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.46 and last traded at $40.44. Approximately 648,841 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,509,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.99.

Several analysts recently commented on FLR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Fluor in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.83.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Fluor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its holdings in Fluor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 50,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 32.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

