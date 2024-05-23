GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB) CFO Kim D. Thorpe Buys 35,906 Shares

GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) CFO Kim D. Thorpe bought 35,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $12,567.10. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,275,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,269.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

GEE Group Stock Performance

Shares of GEE Group stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 421,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,973. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43. GEE Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $0.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of GEE Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GEE Group stock. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,683,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000. GEE Group accounts for 3.2% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cable Car Capital LLC owned about 5.23% of GEE Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

