Gordian Advisors LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gordian Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.2% of Gordian Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $175.06. The company had a trading volume of 14,916,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,024,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.83 and a 52 week high of $179.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.79.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,935 shares of company stock valued at $31,178,987 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

