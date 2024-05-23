Greylin Investment Management Inc Takes Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Greylin Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,096 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,407 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.42. 2,579,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,936,978. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $75.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RIO. StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

