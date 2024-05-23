Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GDYN. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GDYN

Grid Dynamics Stock Performance

Grid Dynamics stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.17. 637,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,463. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average is $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $778.21 million, a PE ratio of 339.11 and a beta of 1.00. Grid Dynamics has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $14.70.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $79.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.48 million. Grid Dynamics had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 0.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $208,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,760,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,195,379.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Grid Dynamics news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $208,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,760,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,195,379.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 385,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,884 shares of company stock worth $1,009,855 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Grid Dynamics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 113.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,482,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after buying an additional 789,373 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 271,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 14,940 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 209,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 60,906 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 13.5% during the third quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 229,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 27,257 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.