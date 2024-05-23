Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) CFO Sells $754,519.57 in Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total transaction of $754,519.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,944,552.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:GPI traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $304.20. 106,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,120. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.25 and a fifty-two week high of $323.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $9.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 22.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 4.44%.

GPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.83.

Institutional Trading of Group 1 Automotive

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 574,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,390,000 after acquiring an additional 63,726 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,039,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,923,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,941,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 114.6% in the first quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,643,000 after purchasing an additional 76,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Stories

