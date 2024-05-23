Head-To-Head Review: 1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH) versus Gopher Protocol (OTCMKTS:GOPH)

Gopher Protocol (OTCMKTS:GOPH – Get Free Report) and 1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Gopher Protocol has a beta of 3.22, suggesting that its stock price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1847 has a beta of 3.56, suggesting that its stock price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gopher Protocol and 1847’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gopher Protocol -80.22% -284.85% -136.31% 1847 -58.78% -1,352.73% -89.94%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gopher Protocol 0 0 0 0 N/A 1847 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.3% of 1847 shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of 1847 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gopher Protocol and 1847’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gopher Protocol $51.57 million 0.00 -$51.77 million N/A N/A 1847 $68.68 million 0.10 -$30.00 million N/A N/A

1847 has higher revenue and earnings than Gopher Protocol.

Summary

1847 beats Gopher Protocol on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gopher Protocol

Gopher Protocol Inc., a development-stage company, engages in developing Internet of Things and artificial intelligence enabled mobile technology. Its technology consists of a smart microchip, mobile application software, and supporting software. The company also sells phones and phone card products, including PINS, SIM cards, and gift cards. The company was formerly known as Forex International Trading Corp. and changed its name to Gopher Protocol Inc. in February 2015. Gopher Protocol Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About 1847

1847 Holdings LLC engages in the acquisition and management of small businesses in different industries. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Appliances, Construction, and Automotive Supplies. The Retail and Appliances segment provides a wide variety of appliance services including sales, delivery, installation, service and repair, extended warranties, and financing. The Construction segment offers doors, door frames, base boards, crown molding, cabinetry, bathroom sinks and cabinets, bookcases, built-in closets, and fireplace mantles. The Automotive Supplies segment designs and sells horn and safety products and provides vehicle emergency and safety warning lights for cars, trucks, industrial equipment, and emergency vehicles. The company was founded by Ellery W. Roberts on January 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

