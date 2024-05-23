Hedera 24 Hour Volume Tops $91.19 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $3.89 billion and $91.19 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00056893 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00018104 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00012344 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00008102 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,749,981,467 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,749,981,467.198975 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.11463115 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 267 active market(s) with $61,860,749.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

