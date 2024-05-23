Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.99

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (OTCMKTS:HHILY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 62 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.75.

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways in the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.

