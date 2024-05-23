Horizen Price Up 17% Over Last Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 17% higher against the US dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $146.08 million and approximately $9.82 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.72 or 0.00014364 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00054143 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00038185 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,024,031 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

