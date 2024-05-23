IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) were up 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.20 and last traded at $41.96. Approximately 754,542 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 809,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IDYA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Down 7.1 %

The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.38.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 20.09% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $1,439,643.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,342,455.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $1,439,643.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,342,455.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $2,359,744.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,206,878.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 723.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 19.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 9,176 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 7.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,808,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,104,000 after acquiring an additional 256,559 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.