IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:DYFI)

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1043 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.18. 13,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,113. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.54. IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $25.20.

The IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (DYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests broadly across various sectors of the fixed income markets around the world. Investment could include debt securities of various maturities and credit quality.

