IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:DYFI)

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1043 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.
IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance
IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.18. 13,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,113. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.54. IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $25.20.
About IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.