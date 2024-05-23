IMA Wealth Inc. Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 58.1% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.7% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $3,403,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Mastercard by 1.3% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 73,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,277,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,681,580 shares of company stock worth $765,101,407 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA traded down $5.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $451.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,084,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,870. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $357.85 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $464.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

