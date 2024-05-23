Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) Trading Down 1%

Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.43 and last traded at $46.71. Approximately 5,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 7,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.16.

The stock has a market cap of $56.05 million, a P/E ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.11.

Institutional Trading of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 196,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 77,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 10,901 shares during the period.

About Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF

The Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (LOUP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Loup Frontier Tech index. The fund tracks an index of developed- and emerging-market stocks that are influencing the future of technology. Holdings are selected by fundamental criteria and equally weighted in two tiers.

