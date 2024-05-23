Insider Buying: Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Insider Buys 980 Shares of Stock

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Free Report) insider Neil David Eckert bought 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 539 ($6.85) per share, for a total transaction of £5,282.20 ($6,713.52).

Neil David Eckert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Neil David Eckert purchased 1,234 shares of Conduit stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 497 ($6.32) per share, for a total transaction of £6,132.98 ($7,794.84).

Conduit Stock Performance

Conduit stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 532 ($6.76). The company had a trading volume of 131,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,428. Conduit Holdings Limited has a one year low of GBX 428.32 ($5.44) and a one year high of GBX 548.60 ($6.97). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 498.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 482.43. The firm has a market cap of £835.13 million, a PE ratio of 567.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Conduit from GBX 695 ($8.83) to GBX 700 ($8.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Conduit Company Profile

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Property, Casualty, and Specialty. The property division offers catastrophe and non-catastrophe property reinsurance products. The Casualty division provides director's and officer's, financial institutions, general, professional, and transactional liability, as well as medical malpractice reinsurance products.

