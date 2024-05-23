Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells 223 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Arista Networks Trading Down 4.8 %

ANET stock traded down $15.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $301.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,620,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,975. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.18 and a 1-year high of $329.04. The company has a market capitalization of $94.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $286.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.16.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.22.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

