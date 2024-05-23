Insider Selling: Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) SVP Sells 23,518 Shares of Stock

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) SVP James D. Dee sold 23,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $2,616,612.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,434,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Carpenter Technology Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CRS traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.31. 430,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,225. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.47. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $44.40 and a one year high of $112.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.02.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $684.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 30.42%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Bayberry Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,887,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 688,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,741,000 after purchasing an additional 458,227 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,833,000 after buying an additional 438,781 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,407,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,901,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Carpenter Technology from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Carpenter Technology from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

