Insider Selling: EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) CEO Sells 4,729 Shares of Stock

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:EOG traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.03. 3,373,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,318,198. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.32 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.71 and a 200 day moving average of $122.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.38.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.82.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

