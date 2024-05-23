Insider Selling: Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) CEO Sells 42,269 Shares of Stock

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,112,604.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,354,005.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FLS traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.83. 1,194,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.42. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.74.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FLS shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Flowserve from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Flowserve from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at $59,261,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at $41,413,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,745,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at $22,321,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 270.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,314,000 after purchasing an additional 464,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

