Insider Selling: Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Major Shareholder Sells 20,125,000 Shares of Stock

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $328,641,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,733.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gates Industrial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Gates Industrial stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.58. 2,352,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,881,458. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $17.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average is $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.54.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $862.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.00 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gates Industrial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 42.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 11.4% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

