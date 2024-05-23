Insider Selling: HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CFO Sells 2,190 Shares of Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $1,368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,585,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Thursday, May 16th, Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total value of $2,427,199.87.

Shares of HUBS traded down $17.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $594.85. The stock had a trading volume of 876,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,733. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.23 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $625.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $580.86. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.04.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

