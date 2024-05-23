Insider Selling: HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CFO Sells 2,190 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 23rd, 2024

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBSGet Free Report) CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $1,368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,585,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kathryn Bueker also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 16th, Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total value of $2,427,199.87.

HubSpot Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of HUBS traded down $17.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $594.85. The stock had a trading volume of 876,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,733. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.23 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $625.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $580.86. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBS

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.