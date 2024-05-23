Insider Selling: Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) Director Richard J. Alario sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total value of $303,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,230.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kirby Stock Performance

Shares of KEX stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.19. 498,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,747. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $123.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.49 million. Kirby had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $478,549,000 after acquiring an additional 81,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kirby by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,213,354 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $348,866,000 after purchasing an additional 38,664 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kirby by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,624,271 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $205,954,000 after purchasing an additional 62,378 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Kirby by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,100,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $173,886,000 after purchasing an additional 495,541 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Kirby by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,828,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $143,521,000 after purchasing an additional 63,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEX. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kirby in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEX

About Kirby

(Get Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.