Insider Selling: Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Insider Sells 100,432 Shares of Stock

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) insider Alexandra Hughes-Wilson sold 100,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $298,283.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,726.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Performance

Mereo BioPharma Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.93. 662,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,306. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $4.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MREO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mereo BioPharma Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 1st quarter worth $16,949,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 13,552,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,877 shares during the period. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,583,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the first quarter worth approximately $3,274,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,032,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

Further Reading

