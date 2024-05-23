Insider Selling: Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) CEO Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Casalena sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $6,543,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,448,389 shares in the company, valued at $106,798,728.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Anthony Casalena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, Anthony Casalena sold 66,983 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $2,469,663.21.

On Monday, April 29th, Anthony Casalena sold 27,240 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $970,288.80.

On Friday, April 26th, Anthony Casalena sold 40,189 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $1,428,317.06.

On Monday, April 15th, Anthony Casalena sold 45,389 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,614,486.73.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Anthony Casalena sold 51,878 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,880,058.72.

Shares of SQSP stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,348,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,666. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -869.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.99. Squarespace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $44.29.

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Squarespace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Squarespace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQSP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Squarespace by 124.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,015,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894,084 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,938,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Squarespace by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,865,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,918,000 after buying an additional 994,880 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Squarespace by 291.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,655,000 after buying an additional 376,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Squarespace by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,637,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,643,000 after buying an additional 317,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

