Intergy Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,398 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,272,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,739 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,048,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,468,776,000 after buying an additional 2,987,134 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,781,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,020 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,070,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,676,000 after acquiring an additional 440,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

AGG stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,070,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,801,573. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $99.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.09.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.