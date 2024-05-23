International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) rose 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $174.97 and last traded at $173.33. Approximately 2,101,584 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 4,755,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $156.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in International Business Machines by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,045,000 after buying an additional 80,474 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in International Business Machines by 18.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 372,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,235,000 after buying an additional 57,170 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

