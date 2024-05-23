Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.99 and last traded at $15.06. 910,163 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 381,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

Invesco DB Oil Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.02. The stock has a market cap of $250.75 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.04.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB Oil Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 97,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco DB Oil Fund

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

