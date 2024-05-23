Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.37

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.37 and last traded at $43.34, with a volume of 755303 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.20.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.