iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $63.17

Shares of iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.17 and last traded at $63.17, with a volume of 83 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.97.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.36 and a 200-day moving average of $58.30.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1707 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.

