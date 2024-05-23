iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 404.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,592 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 557.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,655,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,128,000 after buying an additional 15,819,689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,690 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,017,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,235,000 after purchasing an additional 534,649 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 389.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,410,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895,093 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,116,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,533,000 after purchasing an additional 333,815 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,946,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,611,150. The firm has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.02. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $61.01.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

