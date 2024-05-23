iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,102. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $89.69 and a 1 year high of $117.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

