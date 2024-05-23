iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IDV. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 667,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 90,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 398,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 158,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

BATS IDV traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.19. 514,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average is $27.61.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

