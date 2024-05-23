iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $110.70

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $110.70 and last traded at $110.66, with a volume of 40931 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.48.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,012,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

