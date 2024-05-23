iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.85. 2,421,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,634,800. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.12. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

