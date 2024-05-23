iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.22

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.22 and last traded at $45.89, with a volume of 520733 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.04.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $628.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.02.

Institutional Trading of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 101,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 268,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

