iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Stock Price Down 1.1%

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.73 and last traded at $60.80. Approximately 83,743 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 322,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.46.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

