Keb Asset Management LLC Has $58.77 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Keb Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,839,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 20.1% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Keb Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $58,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $31.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,510,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,793. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average is $29.82. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

