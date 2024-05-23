KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Insider Ahmad A. Khan Sells 7,833 Shares

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

KLA Trading Down 0.9 %

KLAC traded down $6.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $765.10. 828,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,003. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $698.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $632.03. The firm has a market cap of $103.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.33. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $404.80 and a 1 year high of $790.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target (up from $625.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $727.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KLA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $379,678,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.