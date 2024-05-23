Krilogy Financial LLC Invests $459,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,383 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,910 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 14.2% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 135,908 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 16,927 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 6.0% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 35.9% during the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 70,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 18,581 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd grew its holdings in Intel by 8.4% during the first quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 11,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $30.08. 61,958,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,107,219. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.66. The firm has a market cap of $128.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.09. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Get Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.