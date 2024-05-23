Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 510 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 663.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,220,000 after buying an additional 2,726,536 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,237,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,029,000 after buying an additional 721,830 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10,168.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 554,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,292,000 after buying an additional 549,277 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $24,784,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,723,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,786,000 after buying an additional 263,227 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA MDYV traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.60. 56,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,210. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.64. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $76.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

