Krilogy Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 566,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,069,000 after acquiring an additional 110,285 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $392,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 49,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 25,441 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,741,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,961,871. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2919 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

