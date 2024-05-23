Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.16

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.16 and last traded at $12.21, with a volume of 161678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KYTX. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kyverna Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.98.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.28). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($12.10) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $4,968,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $15,041,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $78,590,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,484,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

