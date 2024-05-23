Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Plans Dividend of $0.10

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1046 per share on Monday, June 24th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

LGI stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.69. 93,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,934. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.40. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $16.77.

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

