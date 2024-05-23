Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,512 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IBTE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.95. 441,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,245. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $23.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0924 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

