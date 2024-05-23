Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,405 Shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of AB Ultra Short Income ETF worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $342,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $460,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of YEAR traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $50.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,718. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.36. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.89 and a 12-month high of $52.18.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

