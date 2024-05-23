Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 8,293 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,293 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMBS. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 72.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2,022.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 484,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,217,000 after purchasing an additional 461,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $475,000.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $44.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,251,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,310. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $46.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average of $45.22.
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
