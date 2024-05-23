Leavell Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICSH. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 746.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 246,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 217,792 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 837,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,183,000 after acquiring an additional 202,534 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $6,573,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,389,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $2,071,000.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:ICSH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,872 shares. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average of $50.41.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

