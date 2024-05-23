Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $335,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 238,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 12,079 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $984,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 38,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS IBMP remained flat at $24.90 on Thursday. 37,876 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average of $25.15.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0474 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2027. IBMP was launched on Apr 9, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

