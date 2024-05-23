Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,031 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,215 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,836,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,277,413. The company has a market capitalization of $88.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.31 and a 200-day moving average of $92.05.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starbucks

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $342,050 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.